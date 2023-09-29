Military Communications Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 35.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR Of 7.9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Military Communications Market Size by Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, Unmanned Vehicles), Application, System, Point of Sale (New Installation, Upgrade), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2028.

Military Communications Market Size Market Players

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Elbit Systems (Israel), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems(UK), Saab AB (Sweden), Aselsan A.S (Turkey), Viasat Inc (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Leonardo(Italy), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Dowload PDF Brochure :

Opportunities: Use of Cloud-based solutions

The integration of cloud-based solutions in military communications Industry is an evolving paradigm that offers multiple advantages, albeit with certain challenges to address. Here's a look at the use of cloud solutions in Military communications:

Data Centralization: Cloud solutions can centralize vast amounts of data from disparate sources, facilitating easier data management and more efficient access for authorized personnel from anywhere.

Scalability: Cloud infrastructures can easily scale based on the requirements. This means that military organizations can adjust their data storage and processing capabilities without massive capital expenses.

Cost-Effectiveness: Over time, cloud solutions can lead to cost savings, as they reduce the need for extensive on-premises infrastructure, maintenance, and manual upgrades.

Flexibility and Agility: Military units can rapidly deploy, modify, or scale applications hosted on cloud platforms, ensuring agility in response to changing operational requirements.

Disaster Recovery and Redundancy: Cloud providers often have multiple data centers in various locations, ensuring data redundancy and quicker disaster recovery.

Collaboration and Real-time Updates: Cloud platforms can enhance collaboration by providing real-time data access to multiple units or even allied forces, ensuring everyone operates with the latest information.

Challenges: Complexity and data management

The complexity of military communications refers to the challenges associated with collecting and analysing the large amounts of data generated by these systems. Military communications capture information across multiple platforms and wavelengths, resulting in a wealth of information that must be analysed and interpreted to be useful. The challenge lies in extracting meaningful insights from this data, which can be time-consuming and difficult. Given the sensitive, diverse, and voluminous nature of data in military settings, managing it efficiently becomes both crucial and challenging. For example, military data, depending on its type and relevance, might have different lifecycles. Determining how long to store data, when to archive or delete it, and ensuring compliance with regulations can be complicated.

“Browse in-depth TOC on " Military Communications Market Size, share, value, Trends, Growth Drivers "­­­­­­­­

188 – Tables

54 – Figures

246 – Pages

Military Communications Companies - Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US) are the Key Players

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a prominent American aerospace, defense, arms, security, and advanced technologies company. Its diverse business segments include Aeronautics, Rotary and Mission Systems, Space Systems, and Missiles and Fire Control.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Raytheon Technologies is an American multinational aerospace and defense conglomerate headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. The company was formed in 2020 through the merger of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation. Raytheon Technologies is a major player in the aerospace and defense industry, and it provides a wide range of products and services, including aircraft, missiles, radars, and space systems. Raytheon Technologies is also a major player in the development of new milcom technologies.

Related Reports:

[291 Pages Report] The Software Defined Radio Market Size is projected to grow from USD 10.0 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.5 Billion by 2027 , at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027.





Tags Military Communications Market Military Communications Military Communication Market global military communications defense