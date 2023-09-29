In8bio Announces Presentations At The Society For Immunology Of Cancer (SITC) 38Th Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced two poster presentations reporting positive data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, taking place November 1-5, 2023, in San Diego, CA. The presentations will showcase biological correlative data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of INB-200, targeting newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and pre-clinical insights on IN8bio's induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) gamma-delta T cell platform.



Details of the presentations at SITC 2023 are as follows:

Title : INB-200: Phase I study of gene modified autologous gamma-delta (γδ) T cells in newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) patients receiving maintenance temozolomide (TMZ): immunobiologic correlative data

Abstract # : 637

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

Data and Time : Friday November 3, 2023, 9:00 AM – 8:30 PM PDT

Title : The Development of“Off-the-Shelf” manufacturing strategies of iPSC-based Gamma-Delta T Cells

Abstract # : 418

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

Data and Time : Saturday November 4, 2023, 9:00 AM – 8:30 PM PDT

About the INB-200 Phase 1 Trial

INB-200 is a genetically modified autologous drug resistant immunotherapy (DRI) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors. This novel platform utilizes genetic engineering to generate chemotherapy resistant gamma delta T cells which can be administered concurrently with standard-of-care treatment in solid tumors. This is a powerful, synergistic treatment approach enabling gamma-delta T cells to persist in the presence of chemotherapy, and maintain their natural ability to recognize, engage and kill cancer cells.

INB-200 is the first genetically engineered gamma-delta T cell therapy to be administered to patients with solid tumors and our initial indication is in GBM.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio's DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio is initiating INB-400, a company-sponsored multi-center Phase 2 clinical trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma, which received IND clearance in late 2022. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other hematological and solid tumor cancers. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit .

