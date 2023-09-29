America's Service Commissions Announces Its New Board Of Directors And Officers For 2023-2024 Term

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's Service Commissions (ASC) is pleased to announce its new board members and officers for the 2023-2024 term, which officially begins on October 1. The Board of Directors helps guide and shape ASC, the national association representing the 52 state and territorial service commissions, and their service programs, across the United States.

“We continue to benefit from the time, talent, and tremendous expertise of these state and territorial service leaders who serve on the ASC Board," said Kaira Esgate, ASC Chief Executive Officer. "As a membership association, the input of our board members in our mission and strategic plan is absolutely critical, especially as the field of national service continues to expand in order to meet the most pressing challenges of the current moment. I have no doubt this group of leaders will guide us through whatever challenges and opportunities we encounter in our efforts to advance service as a strategy this coming year.”

The below slate of board members and officers was approved by ASC's commission members during its annual Membership Assembly, held virtually on September 21, 2023.

Officers



Judd Jeansonne, Chair - Executive Director, Volunteer Louisiana (continuing)

Ginna Holmes, Vice Chair / Public Policy Chair - Executive Director, Michigan Community Service Commission (continuing)

Cat Keen, Membership Chair - National Service Programs Director, Volunteer Florida (continuing)

Katie Abbott, Resource Development Chair - Executive Director, Serve Alaska (continuing)

Richard Swarttz, Treasurer - CFO, Lead for America (new officer) Kate Scheuritzel, Secretary - Director of Programs, Serve Connecticut (continuing)

Members



Kristen Bennett - CEO, Service Year Alliance (re-appointed)

Willie Brooks - Director of Programs, Serve Indiana (newly appointed)

Tray T.S. Deadwyler - Director, Think for Good (newly appointed)

Vanessa Diamond - Commissioner, Serve Virginia (re-appointed)

Al Dixon - Commissioner, Serve Alabama (continuing)

Jessica Dorsey - Executive Director, Kansas Volunteer Commission (re-appointed)

Jeanne Duffy - Executive Director, Serve Wisconsin (continuing)

William Hall - Executive Director, ServeOhio (continuing)

Julia Keehner - Former Chair, Volunteer West Virginia (continuing)

Charlette Kremer - Commissioner, Serve Idaho (continuing)

Baruc Lara - Commissioner, Oklahoma Community Service Commission (newly appointed)

Shelly McAlpin - Executive Director, Serve Wyoming (continuing)

Beth McGuinness - CEO, Massachusetts Service Alliance (continuing)

Yvonne Nieves - Senior Program Manager, Campus Compact (newly appointed)

Samélia Okpodu-Pyuzza - Director, Maryland Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism (continuing)

Kennadie Patterson - Youth Commissioner, Volunteer Delaware (newly appointed)

Melinda Points - Executive Director, Oklahoma Community Service Commission (newly appointed)

Nathan Rix - Commissioner, Oregon Serves (continuing) Jason Scott - Commissioner, Volunteer Tennessee (newly appointed)

ASC also extends its deepest gratitude to the following outgoing board members for their service.



John Albright - Chair, Missouri Community Service Commission (five years of service)

Thenera Bailey - CEO, SISGI Group and SISGI Beyond Good Ideas Foundation (three years of service)

Owen Brown - Youth Commissioner, Volunteer Mississippi (three years of service)

Steve Epstein - Chair, Volunteer NH (three years of service)

Beverly Hoster - Chair, Oklahoma Community Service Commission (six years of service) Marty Weinstein - CEO, Bay Area Community Resources and Co-Chair, California AmeriCorps Alliance (four years of service)

# # #

About America's Service Commissions

America's Service Commissions (ASC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 state service commissions across the United States and territories with the mission to lead and elevate the state service network. State service commissions are governor-appointed public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,000 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation's service movement and administering more than 75 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds to address pressing community needs.



ASC Website

ASC Twitter

ASC Instagram

ASC Facebook ASC LinkedIn





Tags National Service Nonprofit Related Links