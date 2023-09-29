Aspira Women's Health To Present At The Bioventure Nexus Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (“Aspira” or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical company focused on the development and commercialization of women's health diagnostic tools for gynecologic diseases, today announced that Nicole Sandford, Chief Executive Officer, will present a brief corporate overview at the BioVenture Nexus Conference at 4:30 pm PDT on October 5, 2023. The conference is taking place at the JW Marriott – The Ritz Carlton DTLA on October 5-6, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. To register for the conference, click HERE.



About Aspira Women's Health Inc.

Aspira Women's Health Inc. is transforming women's gynecological health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities, starting with ovarian cancer.

Our ovarian cancer risk assessment portfolio is marketed to healthcare providers as OvaSuiteSM, which includes OvaWatchSM, a non-invasive, blood-based test intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women with benign or indeterminate adnexal masses for which surgical intervention may be either premature or unnecessary. With a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99%, OvaWatch allows physicians to confidently rule out ovarian cancer malignancy and choose the appropriate clinical management for the right patient at the right time. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and Overa®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery.

EndoCheckSM, Aspira's first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development. Visit our website for more information at .

Investor Relations Contact:

Monique Kosse

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel: 212-915-3820

