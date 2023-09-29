Rediscovering Hamburg - New Film Shows City's Many Vibes

Hamburg, 29 September 2023. "I haven't told you everything about Hamburg yet..." These are the opening words of the brand-new image film of the Hamburg Metropolitan Region, which aims to spread the message of the location's cosmopolitanism and tolerance far beyond Germany's borders. The film celebrated its premiere on Thursday, 28 September 2023 at the opening of the international Filmfest Hamburg. "Modernity and innovative strength are the strengths of our region and the image film convincingly reflects this in its versatile style," says Dr. Rolf Strittmatter, CEO of Hamburg Marketing GmbH. "With this, we are primarily addressing young talents and guests from abroad, to whom we would like to bring our region closer. Filmfest Hamburg is now the perfect place to present this film for the first time“. The film was produced by the Hamburg-based advertising film production company Markenfilm Crossing. "We wanted to make an image film for Hamburg like there has never been one before. A film that you like to watch again and again because there is so much to discover. That's why we included one or two exaggerations in our film. When you watch the film, you are puzzled. Only at the end is there the resolution that you should come to Hamburg in person to see for yourself," says Timm Weber, Creative Director Markenfilm Group. The film was directed by David Aufdembrinke. In addition to major commercials, the director, artist and renowned commercial filmmaker has realised formative music videos for many well-known german artists.

