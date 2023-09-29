Klubcoin Announces The IDO (Initial DEX Offering) On Bullperks And Gamespad

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Klubcoin, a Web3 music platform of electronic music enthusiasts and club-goers will launch the IDO deal on BullPerks and GamesPad on October 4, 2023.

CASABLANCA HOUSE, LUCK HILL, ROAD TOWN, TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Klubcoin , the first-ever cryptocurrency specifically designed for the electronic music industry, is thrilled to announce their upcoming Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs) on both BullPerks and GamesPad . This exciting collaboration represents a significant milestone not only for Klubcoin but also for BullPerks and GamesPad.It signifies a convergence of vision and innovation, bringing together diverse platforms with a shared goal of revolutionizing the music and crypto industries. This partnership is set to create waves in both sectors, marking an exciting chapter in the journey of all parties involved.Built on Liquichain, an eco-friendly blockchain that uses Proof-of-Stake and a unique Proof-of-Peers system, Klubcoin aims to foster a robust ecosystem for clubs, festivals, artists, and DJs. By offering cashback rewards and a Party-and-Earn model, Klubcoin provides a platform that enhances the nightlife and festival experiences for its users. Their ambitious goal is to build a vibrant, interconnected community that combines the thrill of electronic music with the financial advantages of blockchain technology, and the upcoming IDO is a critical step towards achieving this.BullPerks and GamesPad have a history of supporting innovative projects, making them the ideal platforms for Klubcoin's IDO. These platforms will provide Klubcoin with the opportunity to reach a broader audience and attract investors looking for unique and promising opportunities in the crypto space.The Klubcoin IDO deals on BullPerks and GamesPad are set to take place on October 4, 2023.For more information about Klubcoin, BullPerks, and GamesPad, please visit their respective websites at , , and .About KlubcoinKlubcoin, the first global cryptocurrency dedicated to the world of nightlife and electronic music, is making waves in the industry with its innovative "Party-to-Earn" model. This cutting-edge platform is aimed at clubbers, festival-goers, and all fans of electronic music, offering them a unique way to engage with their favorite pastime.About BullPerksBullPerks is the fairest and most community-dedicated decentralized VC and multichain launchpad. BullPerks offers tremendous opportunities to everyone who wants to invest in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. The platform is fully oriented toward the community and provides low entry and access to early-stage projects for users.About GamesPadGamesPad is a holistic gaming, NFT and metaverse ecosystem. It is a one-stop shop for everything GameFi, metaverse and NFT that brings together a Web3 incubator, multichain launchpad, decentralized VC, NFT marketplace, in-house studios, and much more. With their production and development arms, Mompozt and Aguascalien3D, they're serving clients globally, including renowned brands, such as Nestlé, Kellogg's, Colgate, Nissan, Kia, BBVA, and more.

