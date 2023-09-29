Private Eyes Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Private Eyes, a leading provider of background checks and income verifications, today announced its successful completion of its Type 2 SOC 2 audit as of April 16, 2023, to July 15, 2023, as it looks to provide peace of mind to customers and prospects that their information is protected and secure.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

“I am grateful to the Private Eyes team for the quality they provide and completing the audit with flying colors. I would also like to thank our partners at A-LIGN for the support during process.” Sandra James CEO

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

“A SOC 2 audit is a statement about an organization's commitment to protecting their information.” said Stephanie Oyler-Rankin, SOC Practice Lead at A-LIGN.“As a trusted third-party assessment firm, A-LIGN independently evaluates client data processes and procedures, governance on internal controls and security posture. Private Eye's SOC 2 report validates its commitment to data security and protection, as well as compliance with critical standards to mitigate cybersecurity threats.”

About Private Eyes

Private Eyes has provided high quality employment background checks for clients including high-level Fortune 500 companies for over 24 years. For more information contact Sandra James, CEO at (925) 927-3333 or visit .

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. A-LIGN ASSURANCE is a licensed certified public accounting firm registered as Price and Associates CPAs, LLC. A-LIGN may refer to the entities of both A-LIGN and A-LIGN ASSURANCE collectively as A-LIGN. For more information, visit .

