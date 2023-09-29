TSS Pickleball Celebrates Successful First Season As Toronto United Pickleball Club Sponsor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions Inc.OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- TSS Pickleball , a division of Total Sport Solutions Inc., a leading backyard court and sport facility provider, is celebrating a successful first season as the sponsor of the Toronto United Pickleball Club (TUPC) . This milestone comes just ahead of the highly anticipated inaugural Canadian National Pickleball League (CNPL) finals, and marks the beginning of a promising three-year partnership between TSS Pickleball, a division of Total Sport Solutions Inc. and TUPC.As Canada's premiere Pickleball team, TUPC aims to unite elite athletes who strive for excellence, sportsmanship, and the advancement of the sport. TUPC sits in fourth place headed into the championship weekend, having won thirty-one games this season. As their dedicated sponsor, TSS Pickleball has actively engaged with the team throughout the entire season, fostering a dynamic relationship that extends far beyond financial support.“Pickleball as a sport is on such a high trajectory right now, and we're thrilled to be sponsoring TUPC,” said Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions Inc.“We wanted to get involved on the ground level to share our passion for pickleball and help grow the sport in Canada, and supporting TUPC as a sponsor has been a great way to do that. I can't wait to cheer the team on this weekend and see professional pickleball played at the highest level.”Ricky Liorti, President/Owner of TUPC, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "Total Sport Solutions has been an invaluable ally to our club this season,” said Liorti.“Their unwavering commitment to the growth and development of pickleball aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate the sport to new heights. We're excited to continue this journey together over the coming years."This past weekend, TUPC, TSS Pickleball, and Cadillac Fairview partnered together to host a unique“Pickleball in the Mall” event at Sherway Gardens. The event hosted over two hundred participants taking part in pickleball lessons at a court set up in the mall's center court. In addition to the lessons, pro exhibition matches were held with thousands in attendance to watch throughout the two days.In addition to their sponsorship of TUPC, TSS Pickleball proudly serves as the exclusive Canadian distributor for Pickleball United, further demonstrating their commitment to promoting the sport nationwide.Fans and enthusiasts across Canada can catch all the thrilling CNPL Championship action live on CBC Sports. This historic live streaming event represents a significant milestone for pickleball, allowing fans from coast to coast to witness the excitement and dynamism of professional pickleball right from the comfort of their screens.As TSS Pickleball and TUPC celebrate their successful partnership's first season, they look forward to many more seasons of growth, competition, and shared passion for the sport.About TSS PickleballTSS Pickleball is a division of Total Sport Solutions Inc., a Canadian leader in creating backyard courts, indoor sports facilities, multi-sport gymnasiums, and more. Our goal is to bring families and friends together through sport by providing a full turnkey solution that makes building a residential backyard court or indoor basketball facility in Canada a stress-free undertaking. When you combine our experienced team, superior materials, and exceptional service, you get Total Sport Solutions - the source for backyard courts, pickleball and basketball facilities, and more. To learn more, visit

