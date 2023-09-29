Quito's Four Breathtaking Viewpoints

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

QUITO, ECUADOR, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Quito's viewpoints offer impressive panoramic views of the city. The Cruz Loma viewpoint , the Guápulo viewpoint, the Basilica of the National Vote and the Panecillo are some of the spaces that demonstrate the architectural wealth of the city and the natural spaces that surround it.Guápulo ViewpointGuápulo is one of the most charming corners of the city. Located in the González Suárez neighborhood, its viewpoint allows you to enjoy magnificent views such as the majestic Cayambe Volcano, Cerro Puntas and the Cumbayá Valley, in addition to the emblematic Simón Bolívar Avenue.The bars of the viewpoint are adorned with padlocks, with names, inscriptions and dates, which complement the charm of the place and reveal a romantic tradition.During the day, you can explore the charming church and at night, the place becomes bohemian with bars serving typical Quito drinks, such as the famous "canelazo".Cruz Loma ViewpointThe Cruz Loma viewpoint allows you to contemplate the position of Quito in the middle of the monumental Andean mountain range. An ascent of 4,000 meters above sea level that allows you to admire the surroundings of the city and the chain of volcanoes that surround it, such as Cayambe, Cotopaxi, Antisana, among others.In addition, the area has a variety of outdoor activities, from trekking and paragliding, to cycling, mountain climbing and horseback riding.Viewpoint of the Basilica of the National VowLocated in the San Juan neighborhood, the Basílica del Voto Nacional is the most prominent temple in the center of Quito. The architecture and the carved gargoyles that pay tribute to the flora and fauna of the country are part of the main attractions of the building, but the climb to the roofs of the monument offers a panoramic view of the city, with the iconic Panecillo as a backdrop, which impresses every traveler.El PanecilloRising some 3,000 meters above sea level, El Panecillo is an excellent place to take in the most stunning views of Quito, ranging from the historic center of the city, recognized as a World Heritage Site due to its cultural and architectural value, to the most recognized natural sites, churches and temples.In turn, this hill is the home of the majestic Winged Virgin, also known as the Virgin of Quito, a 41-meter figure composed of 7,400 pieces of aluminum, an icon of the capital.Quito Tourism invites all tourists to visit each of these extraordinary viewpoints and discover the incredible panoramic views of the Ecuadorian capital.More about this source textSource text required for additional translation information

