CWH Advisors Ranks In The Top Half Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CWH Advisors ranks in the top half of the 2023 Inc. 5000, the prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies.

- David Bjork, CEO of CWH Advisors.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Inc. revealed in August that CWH Advisors ranks in the top half of the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“The team at CWH Advisors has been tirelessly working to deliver meaningful engagements that positively impact our clients. Our client base is larger, our team is bigger, and our work product continuously improves. Our team consists of industry veterans with rich operating experiences. In conjunction with our growth, we have appointed Paul Barnes as President of CWH Advisors,” commented David Bjork, CEO of CWH Advisors.Paul commented,“CWH has grown over the last several years through engagements in Value- Based Care, Healthcare at Home, and Patient Access . I am thrilled to help propel that growth over the next several years and build upon this strong foundation.”“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.“To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

