Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS -- Visiting President of Kuwait Chamber of Industry and Commerce Mohammad Al-Sagr affirms significance of Kuwaiti-French relations. (interview by Mohammad Al-Otaibi).
ISLAMABAD -- Deaths in the suicide blast on a religious procession in Balochistan reach 52.
RIYADH -- GCC chief Jassim Al-Bedaiwi announces signing an initial agreement on free trade with Pakistan.
TOKYO -- Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan fell 51.2 percent in August from a year earlier to 4.68 million barrels, or 151,000 barrels bpd.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait handball team beats Iran 22-24 in the first match of Group A of the second round of the 19th Asian tournament. (end) rk
