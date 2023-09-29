Russia Deploys Off Crimea Coast Three Warships Carrying 24 Kalibr Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Navy has increased the number of its missile carriers in the Black Sea to three. Currently, their total salvo is 24 Kalibr cruise missiles.

That's according to the press officer with Operational Command South, Natalia Humeniuk, who spoke at the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Now there are three missile carriers in the Black Sea. These are the two frigates, Essen and Makarov, and a smaller missile carrier. The total volley in such a case can reach 24 Kalibrs, which points to the enemy trying to raise the level threat coming from the Black Sea. But the general naval group consists of support vessels, warships, coast guard ships and cutters, of which there are now 12 in the Black Sea," Humeniuk said.

She noted that the invaders are keeping their warships away from the Ukraine-controlled coastline, having moved closer toward the eastern coast of Crimea and farther toward Novorossiysk.

Also, the enemy constantly moves its large landing ships, fearing Ukrainian strikes.

Answering questions about the Russians blocking traffic across the Crimea bridge, the spokeswoman noted that this happens quite often.

"They quite frequently block traffic on the Crimea bridge because they are quite restless there. They are really concerned about its ability to handle the load they are currently putting on it. It is possible that the blocking of traffic was connected with some train crossing the bridge, carrying military equipment, weapons, and ammunition. We also know that traffic there is quite complicated including due to the weather," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of the morning of Friday, September 29, Russia had seven ships combat-ready in the Black Sea, including two Kalibr missile carriers.