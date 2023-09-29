Türkiye To Complete Work On Igdir-Nakhchivan Gas Pipeline Next Year - Turkish Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. Türkiye will complete the work on the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline
next year, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye,
Alparslan Bayraktar, said during a joint briefing with the Minister
of Energy of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov at the 3rd
Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum in Nakhchivan, Trend reports.
He noted that the ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan
in the energy sector are increasingly strengthening.
"In addition to our Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan,
Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and TANAP pipeline projects, there is also
the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline. Next year, we will complete the
work related to this gas pipeline. We are developing projects that
will combine the potential of solar and wind energy in this region
with the potential of Türkiye. As two reliable suppliers, we will
continue to contribute to the energy security of Europe," the
minister said.
The 3rd Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum and the first
international conference, "Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone" are
being held in Nakhchivan today.
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Turkish
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar,
Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in
the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli, and UAE Minister
of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri are taking part
in the events. Plenary sessions on "energy transition", "green
energy zone", "green energy potential of Nakhchivan," and other
topics, as well as speeches by a number of high-ranking officials
from Azerbaijan and Türkiye are scheduled within the event.
The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated
within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on
Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further
strengthen the strategic energy partnership. The first forum was
held on December 21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on
October 5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.
