Azerbaijan Ensuring Free, Safe Passage Of Armenians Through Lachin Border Checkpoint

Azerbaijan is
ensuring free and passage of persons of Armenian origin through the
Lachin border crossing point, Trend reports.
Azerbaijan has repeatedly addressed the Armenian residents of
Karabakh, calling on them not to leave their residence place and
become part of Azerbaijani society. Those, who decide to leave, act
upon their own choice.
In order to ensure sustainable reintegration of Armenian
residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region into the
country's society, the working group on resolving social,
humanitarian, economic and infrastructural issues in the Karabakh
region has been given instructions related to the establishment of
the legal status of these persons.
Within the framework of this activity, at the first stage, it is
planned to register Armenian residents residing in the Karabakh
economic region.
Reception of applications and registration process will be
carried out by the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan. The
preliminary registration via reintegration.gov.az will enable Armenian residents of
the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to effectively use all the
government services and help meet their socio-economic and
humanitarian needs.
The Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
brings to the public notice that Armenian residents of the Karabakh
region of Azerbaijan may voluntarily apply for initial registration
to the reintegration.gov.az portal or use the options
below:
Phone number: +994125260919
WhatsApp number: +994705270919
E-mail: [email protected]
Additionally, the acceptance of applications will be arranged
locally on the ground in the near future.
