Central Asia Rich In Diverse Sources Of Energy - President Of Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 29. The Central Asian region is rich with valuable minerals, abundant water resources, and diverse energy sources, Trend reports.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov emphasized this during his speech at the meeting of Central Asian heads of state with the Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The President noted that today, Central Asia is a dynamically developing region with sustainable economic growth and new opportunities for development. It offers a great opportunity for important trade, economic, and investment cooperation, extending beyond political declarations.

In his address, Japarov highlighted that today's meeting, at the initiative of the German President, reflects Germany's increasing interest in furthering comprehensive cooperation with Central Asia.

Regarding Kyrgyzstan's cooperation with Germany, Japarov emphasized that it has become more active in recent years. There has been a positive trend at the political level as well as in trade and economics.

He also pointed out that the volume of German investments in Kyrgyzstan's economy is gradually increasing, and there is still untapped bilateral potential. The Kyrgyz side hopes for a more active presence of German entrepreneurs in the country's economy.

The C5+1 meeting took place in the format of a working breakfast, and it was attended by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.