Central Asia Rich In Diverse Sources Of Energy - President Of Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 29. The Central
Asian region is rich with valuable minerals, abundant water
resources, and diverse energy sources, Trend reports.
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov emphasized this during his
speech at the meeting of Central Asian heads of state with the
Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
The President noted that today, Central Asia is a dynamically
developing region with sustainable economic growth and new
opportunities for development. It offers a great opportunity for
important trade, economic, and investment cooperation, extending
beyond political declarations.
In his address, Japarov highlighted that today's meeting, at the
initiative of the German President, reflects Germany's increasing
interest in furthering comprehensive cooperation with Central
Asia.
Regarding Kyrgyzstan's cooperation with Germany, Japarov
emphasized that it has become more active in recent years. There
has been a positive trend at the political level as well as in
trade and economics.
He also pointed out that the volume of German investments in
Kyrgyzstan's economy is gradually increasing, and there is still
untapped bilateral potential. The Kyrgyz side hopes for a more
active presence of German entrepreneurs in the country's
economy.
The C5+1 meeting took place in the format of a working
breakfast, and it was attended by President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon,
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the National Leader
of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of
Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107164642
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.