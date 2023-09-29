Azerbaijani State Water Resources Agency Monitors Sarsang Reservoir

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Employees of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan are already monitoring the Sarsang reservoir, the State Water Resources Agency told Trend .

After the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani Army, the Sarsang reservoir also came under the control of Azerbaijan. Currently, the reservoir is operated by the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan.

Sarsang reservoir was built and put into operation in 1976 on the Terterchay River.

The total capacity of the reservoir is 565 million cubic meters, and its useful volume is 500 million cubic meters. The area of the water mirror of the reservoir is 1346 hectares, and the length of the coastline is 50.25 kilometers.

About 95,000 hectares of agricultural land in Terter, Aghdere, Aghdam, Agjabadi, Yevlakh, Barda, and Goranboy districts will be provided with irrigation water at the expense of Sarsang reservoir.