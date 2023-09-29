Azerbaijani State Water Resources Agency Monitors Sarsang Reservoir

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Employees of
the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan are already
monitoring the Sarsang reservoir, the State Water Resources Agency
told Trend .
After the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani Army, the Sarsang
reservoir also came under the control of Azerbaijan. Currently, the
reservoir is operated by the State Water Resources Agency of
Azerbaijan.
Sarsang reservoir was built and put into operation in 1976 on
the Terterchay River.
The total capacity of the reservoir is 565 million cubic meters,
and its useful volume is 500 million cubic meters. The area of the
water mirror of the reservoir is 1346 hectares, and the length of
the coastline is 50.25 kilometers.
About 95,000 hectares of agricultural land in Terter, Aghdere,
Aghdam, Agjabadi, Yevlakh, Barda, and Goranboy districts will be
provided with irrigation water at the expense of Sarsang
reservoir.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.