GUNNER Unveils Heavy Duty, Portable Food / Water Dog Bowl

GUNNER, a leading innovator of premium dog products, announced today the release of its

GUNNER Dog Bowl , the latest addition to the brand's growing line of everyday, over-engineered goods for invested dog owners and Man's Best Friend.

Proudly manufactured in Nashville, Tennessee, the GUNNER Dog Bowl is highlighted by durability and portability through various purpose-driven design elements. Constructed with an ultra-strong material, similar to the GUNNER Kennel door, the bowl is rust proof and dent proof, while maintaining food-grade compliancy. Weighing just 1.3lbs, the Food / Water Bowl has a capacity of seven cups, and it incorporates the brand's PunchsealTM flexible lid to provide a leak-resistant closure for easy portability from home to the field and everywhere in between.



Additionally, the bowl's SteadyGripTM base-a sonic-welded, non-slip bottom-adds stability and fends off chewers, while allowing airflow to protect against moisture and potential mildew. Both the stackable bowl and removable lid are dishwasher safe, BPA free, and non-absorbent for easy maintenance, cleaning, and storage.

"At GUNNER, we always strive to design and develop the most durable, safe, and purpose-driven products to enhance our pets' lives," said Addison Edmonds, Founder at GUNNER. "Like all GUNNER products, the dog bowl has been conceptualized through experience and rigorously tested in the field, at home, and everywhere in between. We're very proud to bring this product to life alongside our local manufacturing partner to produce this bowl here in our hometown of Nashville, Tennessee."

The GUNNER Dog Bowl is backed by the manufacturer's warranty. Available in Tan, Gunmetal, and Ducks Unlimited Green color options, the bowl ($50) is also able to be personalized for your pet through a laser engraving process via .

For more information about GUNNER and its products, please visit .

About GUNNER:

Based in

Nashville, Tennessee, GUNNER® is an American brand that manufactures industry-leading dog products to give dogs the lives they deserve. Designed for safe travel, GUNNER's G1TM Kennel is the original 5-star crash-test rated dog crate and the market's only double-wall rotomolded kennel. Whether on the hunt, on the trail, or simply at home, GUNNER believes that Man's Best Friend deserves Man's Best Kennel®. For more information about GUNNER's story and products, go to

.

