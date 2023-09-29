Decibel Confirms Resignation Of Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF ), today announced that it has accepted the resignation of Paul Wilson in respect of his position as a director of the Company.

At the Company's July 5, 2023 annual general meeting, Mr. Wilson did not receive a majority of votes "FOR"

his election as a director and, in accordance with the Company's Majority Voting Policy, Mr. Wilson tendered his conditional resignation as a director of the Company. After careful consideration, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to accept such resignation.

The Company's compensation, corporate governance and nominating committee regularly reviews the composition of the Board and, in light of Mr. Wilson's resignation, will do so with a view towards potentially adding a qualified individual that would complement Decibel's position as a leader in Canadian cannabis industry.

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. Leading brands General Admission, Qwest, and Vox are among its portfolio sold both across Canada and beginning to extend towards new countries to create a global footprint. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, and two cultivation facilities in Creston, British Columbia, and Battleford, Saskatchewan.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.