Kuwait's Amir Condoles With Pakistan Over Suicidal Blast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable to Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi expressing wholehearted condolences on the suicidal blast that happened in Baluchistan in southwestern Pakistan, claiming a large number of lives and injuring many people.

His Highness the Amir affirmed the State of Kuwait's robust condemnation of this abhorrent terrorist act that took lives of the innocent, in contradiction to all beliefs and humanitarian values.

His Highness the Amir prayed to souls of the victims and wished the wounded quick recovery and well-being. (end)

