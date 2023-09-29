Kuwait's Crown Prince Condoles With Pakistan Over Suicidal Blast

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable to Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi expressing wholehearted condolences on the suicidal blast that happened in Baluchistan in southwestern Pakistan, claiming a large number of lives and injuring many people. His Highness the Crown Prince prayed for souls of the victims and wished the wounded quick recovery. (end) tib.rk

