Kuwait's Premier Condoles With Pakistan Over Suicidal Blast

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has sent a cable to Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi expressing wholehearted condolences on the suicidal blast that happened in Baluchistan in southwestern Pakistan. (end) tib.rk

