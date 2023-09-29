This Week In Tech News: 10 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Norton's new cybersecurity solution for small businesses.

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

The returned samples collected from Bennu will help scientists worldwide make discoveries to better understand planet formation and the origin of organics and water that led to life on Earth, as well as benefit all of humanity by learning more about potentially hazardous asteroids."We've built our small business products and services with the same approach in mind as we do with our consumer portfolio, so entrepreneurs don't need to worry about becoming cybersecurity experts," said Massimo Rapparini, General Manager & Head of Small Business Safety at Gen. "Norton is here to make cybersecurity accessible and easy so they can focus on building thriving businesses."This unique waveguide manufacturing facility enables not only the anticipated multi-billion-dollar augmented reality smart glasses market but other large markets like heads-up displays for in-vehicle use cases and more.Finance and HR professionals need real-time access to data and information to make faster decisions and better manage their people and money. To help them deliver on these needs, Workday is unveiling new capabilities.Signature Teams Rooms were developed to be immersive and inclusive meeting spaces enhanced for hybrid experiences that can be easily deployed at scale around the world.The two organizations have partnered to seamlessly integrate TGC's revolutionary gaming platform to the ICP's decentralized ecosystem. This collaboration aims to provide gamers with a frictionless experience, leveraging ICP's secure and scalable infrastructure to enhance the accessibility and performance of TGC's innovative gaming solutions.This funding has allowed Genus AI to become one of the leaders in supporting direct to consumer and e-commerce brands with generative AI solutions to increase growth across social channels such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and Pinterest.Equipped with Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, the Delta35 stands as a testament to efficiency and power. GaN technology ensures that the charger operates at peak performance with minimal heat generation, resulting not only in quicker, more efficient charging but also in eco-friendly and low-heat technology.The collaboration will help advance road safety by leveraging an array of sensor data to anticipate safety risks, reduce driver distractions, highlight potential driving hazards, and enable new consumer experiences.The LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo includes two special equalizers customized for Olivia's music that can be accessed through the Sony|Headphones Connect app1, allowing fans to listen like Olivia.

