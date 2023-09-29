Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Chaingpt

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of September 29, 2023.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with ChainGPT

OKX Wallet has integrated with ChainGPT , an advanced artificial intelligence offering a diverse range of capabilities, from simplifying smart-contract programming to aiding in debugging and analysis. Its no-code approach enables users to harness the potential of smart contracts without extensive coding knowledge, making it accessible to a wider audience.

ChainGPT is backed by the CGPT utility token, which is required to access various AI tools and products powered by ChainGPT.

To access ChainGPT with OKX, users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing oneConnect their OKX Wallet to ChainGPT via the web extension

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .