This Week In People & Culture News: 10 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including PepsiCo's business accelerator for Hispanic entrepreneurs.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering different cultural groups stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly People & Culture Press Release Roundup, Sept. 25-29, 2023. Photo provided by Barclays.

Continue Reading

Established in 2020 with 150 grantees to-date, the program seeks to empower and equip Hispanic food and beverage entrepreneurs with the skills and resources to take their businesses to new heights.First-of-its-kind digital flight filter helps determine which aircraft can accommodate different sized chairs, better ensuring safe and secure handling for these special items. In another industry first, United will reimburse customers for any increase in fare if an alternate flight is needed to accommodate their personal wheelchair.As the largest Hispanic-owned food company, Goya has used its international platform to establish the Goya Cares Coalition, a network of organizations and businesses that help to recover, restore, and reunite survivors, while others help to provide preventative education.The program offers training and skill development in esports, and behind-the-scenes broadcasting through a series of Masterclasses to help prepare interested applicants for an exclusive three-month, paid cadetship position at Riot Games' Remote Broadcast Centre in Dublin, Ireland."Older adults are more likely to have various health conditions requiring specific diets to maintain and improve their health. Regular, reliable, healthy food can improve the health and vitality of those we serve, and we are committed to giving each person the opportunity to live well," said J.B. Sobel, M.D., chief medical officer for Cigna Healthcare's Medicare business.The mission of HBCU Week is to encourage high school-aged students to enroll in HBCUs, provide scholarship dollars for matriculation, and sustain a pipeline for employment. To date, the HBCU Week Foundation has awarded more than 6,000 on-the-spot college acceptances and more than $60 million in scholarships directly from HBCUs and corporate partners.Brent Casey, Williams' grandson, Board Member of The Woody Williams Foundation, and Owner of Valor Coins and Pins said, "Just as my grandfather Woody wished, the Gold Star Families in the Huntington area must never be forgotten. We must always remember and honor their sacrifice."Key events and opportunities during the world's largest gathering of global leaders showcased the growing noteworthy female experts and scientists in climate thought leadership and action."We've ignited a powerful movement, reminding us that we are an unstoppable force for change and inspiration when we come together. Powered by love, culture, and unity, the revolution is here and we are just getting started," said Sean "Diddy" Combs, Chairman of REVOLT.Presented by Fidelity, MERCK, Salesforce, and Walmart, the event brings together influential women of color in the tech industry, fostering invaluable face-to-face connections.

Read more of

the latest culture-related releases from PR Newswire

and stay caught up on the top press releases by following

@PRNmltcult on Twitter .

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

For questions, contact the team at

[email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire