This Week In Health News: 12 Stories You Need To See

"Older adults are more likely to have various health conditions requiring specific diets to maintain and improve their health. Regular, reliable, healthy food can improve the health and vitality of those we serve, and we are committed to giving each person the opportunity to live well," said J.B. Sobel, M.D., chief medical officer for Cigna Healthcare's Medicare business.The musicians call out hospitals and insurance companies that continue to hide prices by posting "estimates" or "average prices" instead of dollars and cents. This deception leads to the "stifling of competition, overcharges, fear, debt, and devastation all over the country.""Inflation may be subsiding, but the damage it wrought will stay with us for a long time," says Debtfounder and chairperson Howard Dvorkin, CPA. "Medical debt was a growing problem before inflation, even before the pandemic. Now it's becoming a crisis."This event is like none other, connecting medical clinicians, authorities on health, wellness and chronic illness, patient advocates and celebrity guests who are eager to bring health awareness to the public.Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer in American women and early detection is the best protection. When you get a mammogram, it can detect breast cancer up to three years earlier than when symptoms show up.When a school district partners with Cartwheel, school counselors can refer students for clinical mental health services with no waitlists. Cartwheel's in-house team of licensed clinicians delivers evidence-based telehealth services, including 1-1 therapy, group therapy, parent guidance, and medication support – all as an in-network benefit covered by the family's insurance."With the launch of LAB eN2 and our collaboration with these institutions, there is a tremendous opportunity to address this longstanding gap and help move innovative science forward and seek to make a significant impact on people living with chronic conditions," said Uli Stilz, Head of Novo Nordisk's Bio Innovation Hub in Boston.It learns from users' daily actions to predict and minimize the impact of noise in typical audio environments such as home, office, public transit, busy streets, and restaurants.HoneyNaps' AI solution for diagnosing sleep disorders, 'SOMNUM,' transcends conventional video image reading systems for biosignals. It leverages deep learning-based AI to perform real-time analysis of vast volumes of multi-channel/time series biosignals, setting a new standard for accuracy and transparency in the field.By using an advanced technology and data platform that leverages AI, the combined organization will deploy innovative and flexible health plan designs that drive improved member health outcomes, engagement, and awareness across the most important aspects of a person's healthcare journey.Looking at a post-pandemic world compared to data from 2019, ASPS has seen significant growth in the number of procedures performed overall. Patients are no longer putting off the procedures they have been considering, which may be attributed to more time spent working from home and the flexibility hybrid work schedules offer patients for recovery."After a summer filled with wildfire smoke, and as COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising once more, it's clear that monitoring indoor air quality is an essential part of student wellness," said Serene Almomen, CEO and Co-Founder of Attune.

