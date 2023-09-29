Logic Semiconductor Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.1% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logic Semiconductor Market

Global Logic Semiconductor Market Size, Share, Trends, Price, Report and Forecast 2023-2028

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Logic Semiconductor Market OutlookAccording to a new report by Expert Market Research titled,“Global Logic Semiconductor Market Size , Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028′′, the logic semiconductor market is reached a value of USD 148.20 billion in 2022. Aided by the growing demand for advanced electronic devices and the rising utilisation of chips in essential technologies, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 157.24 billion by 2028.Logic semiconductors are crucial components in digital circuits and are primarily used for data computation, processing, and storage in electronic devices. They are designed to perform logical operations and function as the building blocks of electronic devices such as smartphones, computers, and IoT devices. They are pivotal in making these devices smarter, faster, and more efficient, hence playing a significant role in technological advancement and digital transformation.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@The increasing demand for sophisticated electronic devices is a key driver propelling the global logic semiconductor market growth. With the evolution of technology and the proliferation of smart devices, there has been a substantial shift towards more advanced and feature-rich electronic products. This transition has led to a surge in demand for high-performance logic semiconductors. Furthermore, the rising trend of digitalisation and the growing penetration of IoT devices have boosted the popularity of logic semiconductors, as they form the core of these digitally-enabled systems.The expanding applications of logic semiconductors in various industries significantly contribute to the logic semiconductor market development. In the automotive industry, for instance, logic semiconductors are extensively used in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and electric vehicles. In the medical industry, they are used in medical imaging devices and health monitoring systems. The use of logic semiconductors in the development of advanced robotic systems and artificial intelligence applications further underscores their importance in the current technological landscape.Moreover, the increasing focus on enhancing computational power and energy efficiency in the electronics industry has led to an elevated emphasis on logic semiconductors, propelling the logic semiconductor market growth. With the growing environmental concerns and the push for energy-efficient devices, the need for high-performance, low-power logic semiconductors has grown significantly.Read Full Report with Table of Contents@Lastly, the rising trends of miniaturisation and integration in electronic devices have opened new avenues for the development of advanced logic semiconductors. The growth of wearables and the increasing demand for compact yet powerful devices are expected to further stimulate the logic semiconductor market expansion.Logic Semiconductor Market SegmentationThe market can be divided based on type, end use, and region.Market Breakup by TypeSpecial Purpose LogicDisplay DriversGeneral Purpose LogicApplication Specific Integrated CircuitProgrammable Logic DevicesMarket Breakup by End UseCommunicationConsumer ElectronicsAutomotiveManufacturingOthersMarket Breakup by RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global logic semiconductor companies. Market Breakup by RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global logic semiconductor companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:Intel CorporationTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing CompanySamsung Electronics Co., LtdSTMicroelectronicsLattice Semiconductor CorporationAdvanced Micro Devices, IncNXP Semiconductors N.VFuji Electric Co., LtdRenesas Electronics CorporationTeledyne Technologies IncorporatedOthers About Us:Acquire unparalleled access to critical industry insights with our comprehensive market research reports, meticulously prepared by a team of seasoned experts. These reports are designed to equip decision-makers with an in-depth understanding of prevailing market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities.

