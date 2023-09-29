Global Pet Vaccine Market Projected To Surpass US$ 1,816.076 Million By 2028 At A CAGR Of 6.45%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global pet vaccine market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.45%, from US$1,172.217 million in 2021 to US$1,816.076 million by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global pet vaccine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$1,816.076 million by 2028.The prime factor driving demand for the global pet vaccine market is increased market expansion, which is attributed to factors like the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, product introductions, a growing pet ownership rate, and an expanding animal population. Furthermore, advancements in pet health vaccine technology, government initiatives, heightened public awareness, and increased investment in animal vaccine research and development are contributing significantly to the market's expansion.The pet vaccine market works by triggering the immune system to produce antibodies that can identify and neutralize specific harmful agents, preventing these agents from causing diseases in pets.The Global Pet Vaccine Market is driven by the healthcare needs of dogs and cats that require regular vaccinations to maintain their health and prevent diseases. Further, the market for pet vaccinations is expected to expand due to growing awareness among the public about the prevalence of animal diseases. This heightened awareness is driven by factors such as increasing instances of animal diseases, animal welfare initiatives, and government support. Additionally, the rising adoption of companion animals as a means of promoting social interaction and a healthy lifestyle, spurred by increased public awareness, has led to a growth in pet ownership. For example, in Germany, 47% of households had pets in 2021, contributing to the market's expansion. The effectiveness of pet vaccinations, known for their safety and cost-effectiveness in preventing infectious diseases, further propels the market. Technological advancements in pet health vaccine development and government initiatives, like the Kerala government's stray dog vaccination drive in September 2022, boost the demand for pet vaccines , particularly in the canine segment.Access sample report or view details:Based on the animal type, the Global Pet Vaccine Market is divided into the canine family and the feline family, with substantial growth expected in the canine vaccine market. This growth is attributed to the rising population of companion animals, growing awareness of animal health , and evolving lifestyles.Based on the vaccination, the Global Pet Vaccine Market is segmented by vaccination into Canine Family, Core Vaccines, Non-Core Vaccines, Feline Family, and Others, with the core vaccine segment dominating the market. This dominance is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in animals and the approval and introduction of new vaccines.Based on the administration, the Global Pet Vaccine Market is categorized into injectable vaccines and intranasal vaccines, with the injectable segment holding the largest market share. Injectable vaccines are widely used in veterinary medicine and are typically administered by trained professionals to stimulate the pet's immune system for protection against pathogens.Based on Geography, the Global Pet Vaccine Market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North American region has maintained its dominance in the Global Pet Vaccine Market and is poised for further growth in the forecasted period, the United States stands as the leading market, driven by a notable increase in pet ownership, especially among millennial households characterized by smaller family sizes and delayed parenthood. This substantial pet population creates a significant demand for pet vaccines in the country.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Global Pet Vaccine Market, that have been covered are Bayer AG, Elanco US Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Merial Inc., Virbac, Zoetis, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co., Ltd, Vetoquinol.The market analytics report segments the Global Pet Vaccine Market on the following basis:.By Animal TypeoCanineoFelineoEquine.By VaccinationoCanine Family.Core Vaccine.Non- Core VaccineoFeline Family.Core Vaccines.Non-Core VaccinesoOthers.By AdministrationoInjectable VaccinesoIntranasal Vaccines.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Argentina.Brazil.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Taiwan.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Bayer AG.Elanco US Inc..Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.Merial Inc..Virbac.Zoetis.Phibro Animal Health Corporation.Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.VetoquinolExplore More Reports:.Global Poultry Vaccine Market:.Global Veterinary Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market:diagnostics-market.Global Influenza Vaccine Market Size:

