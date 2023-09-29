Data Monetization Market Estimated To Reach US$ 309.043 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 6.82%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global data monetization market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% over the analysed period to reach a market size of US$309.043 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global data monetization market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$309.043 billion by 2028.The prime factors propelling the data monetization market growth are the growing technological advancement business sectors booming 5G adoption, edge computing, and AI and IoT applicability coupled with growing small enterprises strength.Data monetization is the most common way of using data to obtain monetary advantages. This can be done through direct or external data monetization, which involves selling data to third parties. It can also be done through internal or indirect methods, which include using data to make measurable business performance improvements and inform decisions. Due to the increase in big business information volume, the development of mindfulness towards the expected advantages of information adaptation, and gigantic ventures by central participants working in the market are expected to positively impact market growth.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in February 2021, BDEX and InfoSum united to give a viable personality goal arrangement that lines up with security guidelines. InfoSum's clients accessed BDEX's broad personality diagram and different information resources, engaging them to create designated crowds and get new bits of knowledge from their first-party information while defending purchaser protection.Access sample report or view details:Based on offering type the global data monetization market is divided into solutions and services. The solution segment is experiencing substantial growth. Businesses of all sizes are increasingly realizing the value of data and are looking for solutions to help them monetize their data. There is a growing range of data monetization solutions available on the market, which is making it easier for businesses to find the right solution for their needs.Based on the deployment model the global data monetization market is divided into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is experiencing substantial growth. Cloud-based data monetization solutions offer greater flexibility and scalability than on-premise solutions which makes them ideal for organizations of all sizes ranging from new businesses to enormous undertakings.Based on enterprise size, the global data monetization market is divided into small, medium, and large. The large enterprise segment is experiencing substantial growth in the data monetization market. Large enterprises in comparison to small & medium enterprises have well-established structural frameworks and resources to collect and store data. Large enterprises in major sectors are more likely to adopt new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), which can be used to improve data monetization efforts.Based on the end-user industry, the global data monetization market is divided into retail, manufacturing , automotive, BFSI , Media and Entertainment, and others. The retail segment is experiencing substantial growth in the data monetization market. Retailers are collecting more and more customer data from a variety of sources, such as online sales, loyalty programs, and in-store sensors. This data can be utilized to figure out client conduct, inclinations, and necessities. Customers are demanding more personalized shopping experiences. Retailers can use data monetization to personalize their marketing campaigns, product recommendations, and in-store experiences. Other sectors such as BFSI, and manufacturing are also implementing new strategies to optimize their data volume.Based on Geography, North America is expected to capture a significant share of the global data monetization market. Businesses in the region are at the forefront of using data to drive their decision-making. This is leading to a high demand for data monetization solutions that can help companies extract insights that would enable them to gain a competitive advantage. North America is home to some of the leading data monetization companies in the world, such as IBM, and Google. These companies offer a wide range of data monetization solutions to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the data monetization market, that have been covered are C1010data, Accenture, Adastra, Adstra, Dawex Systems, Elevondata, EMU Analytics, Gemalto NV, Infosys, Monetize, IBM, Google, SAP, SAS.The market analytics report segments the data monetization market on the following basis:.BY OFFERING TYPEoSolutionoService.BY DEPLOYMENT TYPEoOn-PremiseoCloud.BY ENTERPRISE SIZEoSmalloMediumoLarge.BY END-USER INDUSTRYoRetailoManufacturingoAutomotiveoBFSIoMedia and EntertainmentoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.Japan.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.C1010data.Accenture.Adastra.Adstra.Dawex Systems.Elevondata.EMU Analytics.Gemalto NV (Thales Group).Infosys.Monetize.IBM.Google.SAP.SASExplore More Reports:.Data Center Security Market:.Retail Data Monetization Market:.Automotive Data Monetization Market:

