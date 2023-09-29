This Week In Finance News: 10 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a surge in housing value and Americans' optimism about their financial future.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Finance Press Release Roundup, Sept. 25-29, 2023. Photo provided by LBAN.

Continue Reading

Over the last year, the impact of inflation and economic uncertainty has contributed to increased financial stress and to financial wellness among employees dropping to 42%, the lowest rate since this research began in 2010."The launch of BMO's Zero Barriers to Business to our expanded footprint brings us one step closer to a more inclusive society – especially for groups facing systemic barriers – by ensuring our clients have access to capital and financial tools and education," said Niamh Kristufek, Head of U.S. Business Banking at BMO."A steady flow of new homes hit the market this spring and summer, helping chip away at the deep inventory deficit and boosting the total value of the market," said Orphe Divounguy, Zillow senior economist.The inaugural cohort of this new program supported by JPMorgan Chase matches 40 Latino-founded startups with Latino-friendly capital providers (venture capitalists, bankers, and CDFIs) to help them meet their fundraising goals and receive mentorship from world-class industry experts with vast networks and experience.The new website offers a variety of helpful resources, including educational videos, financial self-assessment tools, articles and calculators tailored specifically to military members and their families."In the pursuit of the common good, legislators and regulators collaborate tirelessly with financial institutions to establish necessary mandates...Our report underscores that financial institutions are making significant investments to stay compliant with financial crime regulations," said Grayson Clarke, senior vice president, LexisNexis Risk Solutions.The company is unveiling HomeView en Español, a Spanish-language digital consumer education platform providing 24/7 end-to-end access to information about financial literacy and homeownership.The U.S. Army is engaged in a complex and challenging business transformation to revolutionize its financial management processes, business rules, and systems to provide more accurate, timely and useful financial information to decision makers.Debuting in Q1 2024, the wallet will enable consumers to leverage stablecoin technology to seamlessly move from fiat to digital currency, to fiat again - all with the same global brand they trust.Last summer, 82% of all Move Meter searches were looking to move out of state, but this year, that number dropped to 72.5%. This indicates that while many aspire to relocate to distant locales, a portion is also keen on staying put within their current state.

Read more of

the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire

and stay caught up on the top press releases by following

@PRNfinance on Twitter .

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

For questions, contact the team at

[email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire