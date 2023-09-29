Taiwan Excellence Showcases Perseverance And Excellence At The 49Th BMW Berlin Marathon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Taiwan Excellence, official partner of the BMW Berlin Marathon, enabled a group of 27 amateur runners from Taiwan and Europe to run the prestigious World Major Marathon as part of Team Taiwan Excellence.

Dr. Paul Schmidt-Hellinger from Berlin, was the fastest runner on Team Taiwan Excellence, finishing the 49th BMW Berlin Marathon in 2:49:45. The team comprised of amateur runners from the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Spain and Taiwan came together as

Multinational Team from Taiwan and Europe Underscores Taiwanese Product Excellence

GERMANY, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- As official partner of the 49th BMW Berlin Marathon, Taiwan Excellence, an initiative of the Taiwan Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), achieved another milestone in its 6th year of partnering with the renowned race in Germany's capital. A multinational team of 27 members from Taiwan and Europe completed the 42-kilometer route, reinforcing the initiative's tradition of enabling amateur runners to partake in one of the most prestigious marathons in the world. The marathon weekend also showcased innovative Taiwanese products, aligning with this year's theme: "Run with Taiwan. Strive for Excellence."

Team Taiwan Excellence brought together passionate amateur runners from Taiwan and various European regions, including central, eastern, and western countries. Highlighting the mutual economic interest between Europe and Taiwan, the 2023 campaign reached out to recreational runners from all over Europe, encouraging them to run the Berlin marathon as part of Team Taiwan Excellence. The runners' joint participation echoed a collective spirit of perseverance, shared aspirations, and a mutual goal of emphasizing Taiwanese product excellence.

Brian Lee, Executive Director of Strategic Marketing for TAITRA, stated, "The BMW Berlin Marathon remains a pivotal event for Taiwan Excellence in Germany and Europe. Today's race has fortified our association. We acknowledge the dedication and effort of our 27 participants from Europe and Taiwan. Their performances today stand as a testament to achieving personal excellence.”

The marathon saw Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya clinching the title with a time of 2:02:42. Within Team Taiwan Excellence, Dr. Paul Schmidt-Hellinger from Berlin emerged as the fastest, finishing in 2:49:45. Post-event, participants shared reflections on their Berlin experience, expressing gratitude and pride in their collective achievement. As one remarked,“We were a diverse group from many nations, and together, we achieved something truly magnificent.” Taiwan Excellence's involvement extended beyond the marathon. At the Marathon Expo, from 21 to 23 September at the historic Tempelhof Airport, groundbreaking Taiwanese innovations were on display. Highlights included AI-driven e-bikes by ACER Gadget and the AB-65 Antibacterial Health Socks, specially designed for marathoners, by Yuang Hsian Metal Industrial Corp.

As the 50th BMW Berlin Marathon approaches, Taiwan Excellence remains committed to its core values of unity and quality. With a significant marathon achievement and pioneering products on the horizon, Taiwan Excellence is poised for continued global recognition.

