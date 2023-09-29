Khadi Organique's Gandhi Jayanti Celebration: Up To 50% Off On All Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Embrace the spirit of eco-friendly skincare-conscious choices for your daily routine while enjoying up to 50% off on entire range of Khadi Organique products.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In honor of the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a pioneer of self-reliance and sustainability, Khadi Organique is delighted to announce a week-long celebration of eco-friendly living. The renowned brand is offering an exclusive opportunity for conscious consumers to embrace the timeless beauty of Khadi products with up to 50% off on their entire range.Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2nd, is a day of reflection on the principles of non-violence, self-reliance, and sustainable living espoused by the great leader. Khadi Organique, a brand deeply rooted in these values, seeks to commemorate this occasion by encouraging individuals to make conscious choices for their daily routines.The week-long sale features an extensive selection of Khadi Organique products, including personal care items, all available at deeply discounted prices. From nourishing shampoos to rejuvenating skincare, customers can enjoy substantial savings on items that prioritize natural, eco-friendly, and indigenous goodness."Khadi Organique has always stood for sustainable living and self-reliance, values championed by Mahatma Gandhi himself," said Mr Pankaj Singh, M.D. at Khadi Organique. "This Gandhi Jayanti, we invite everyone to join us in the #SwadeshiRevolution by making a conscious choice for their daily routines. Our products are not only beneficial for your well-being but also for the environment."The #SwadeshiRevolution campaign encourages individuals to support local, natural, and eco-friendly products. By choosing Khadi Organique, consumers not only prioritize their own health and well-being but also contribute to the preservation of the environment.The sale begins on 28th September 2023 and runs through 4th October 2023, offering consumers an opportunity to stock up on their favourite Khadi Organique products at remarkable prices. Whether it's revitalizing haircare or soothing skincare, this celebration of sustainability is a chance to align one's daily routine with the principles that Mahatma Gandhi held dear.To take advantage of this exclusive offer and join the #SwadeshiRevolution, visit . For more information about Khadi Organique and its commitment to sustainable living, please contactAbout Khadi Organique:Khadi Organique is a leading brand in the world of natural and organic personal care products. Committed to the principles of sustainability, self-reliance, and eco-friendly living, Khadi Organique offers a wide range of skincare, haircare, and wellness products that are crafted with care and imbued with the goodness of nature.

Ayush Shukla

Khadi Organique

+91 9354558849



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube