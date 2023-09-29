Roisin Dubh Presents“All Is Well”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Of Traditional Irish & Scottish Folk

Just in time a new release will be published under the title "All Is Well": The record label SCRUTCH announces a "best of" album by the former band "Roisin Dubh", who found its audience in the north of Germany in the field of Irish and Scottish folk music between 1982 and 2005. From now on the songs will be available for downloading in all known online-stores."What we wanted was to give the band a unique sound, a sound that stood out from the usual listening habits," says the initiator of the band, Marco Ramforth. "We were fortunate that we had four people who were able to assemble a coherent set of voices and also to hold them."The band Roisin Dubh was founded in 1982 by five young musicians searching for a way to do good music besides their other bands without any technical expenditure. They soon picked traditional Irish and Scottish songs as their theme and after a short search for style and some change in personell they created their own sound.This unmistakable sound of the band is found throughout every of the six album-releases and shows the musicians great respect for the traditional material on the one hand and an incredible diversity in stilistics on the other. They show arrangements, in which the typical traditional stylistics are homogeneously mixed with elements of pop, jazz and rock. In combination with a unique fourvoices close-harmony-singing the uncomparable "Roisin Dubh Sound" was born.The release is now available for download in all known online stores.

