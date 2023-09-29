Rock Legend News Company For Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CEO/Owner Londa R. Marks is founder/owner of Rock Legend News ; co-founder Metal Method Productions; co-founder Los Angeles rock band HAWK; founder/administrator of Pete Way (UFO) Facebook Group; Alchemist Publishing; Londa Marks Studio Florence; Italy is offering Rock Legend News for sale.Search Google for any of the musicians on the site or in the magazines and Rock Legend News is indexed well on Google. The name/logo Rock Legend News has been branded since 2016, zero invested in advertising with 35 digital magazines on ISSUU:ISSUU Verifiable Rock Legend News Statistics (as of September 14, 2023)* 35 Magazines Since 2016* Promotions: social media, ISSUU and Website SEO* 1,125,988 impressions* 28,671 reads 00:03:51 average read time.* 1,169 clicks* Downloads: 1395 (July 26, 2022-ended downloads)Attachements* Attached PDF with Investments, Costs Overview.* Attached PDF from ISSUU All Publications Statistics.* More details and information can be found at:Reason For SaleRock Legend News has been a project offered free to the rock community with anticipation of eventually adding advertising to pay for the project. The artist/creator of this project, Londa Marks, feels that the magazine will grow to the visions she has had for it with more people involved that are already in this publishing venue and can comfortably fund it.Accepting Offers.Regards,David CohenRock Legend NewsHenderson, NV 89052+1 702 213 2347Owner/CEOLonda MarksRock Legend News+38 338 280 7901Via Della Spada50123 Florence, Italy

