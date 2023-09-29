Jordan Condemns Pakistan Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 29 (Petra) -- The Foreign Ministry Friday condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Mastung area in the Balochistan province in Pakistan, which killed and injured scores and the other explosion that rocked a mosque in the Hangu area near Peshawar.The Ministry's official spokesman, Ambassador Sufyan Qudah, said Jordan condems the two terrorist attacks, adding that Jordan rejects all forms of violence and terrorism.He consoled the government and people of Pakistan and the families of the victims. He wished a speedy recovery for the injured.