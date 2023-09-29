Explosion Kills Scores In Southern Pakistan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 29 (Petra) -- Twenty five people were killed and at least 80 others were injured Friday in an explosion in the Mastung area in Balochistan province, southwestern Pakistan.The state's Interior Minister, Zubair Jamali, said, "At least 25 people were killed and more than 80 were injured, including 20 in critical condition."Pakistani police officials said the death toll is likely to rise quickly in the suicide attack that targeted a religious gathering.The Pakistani Dunya News channel quoted an official in Mastung as saying that the explosion occurred when crowds were preparing to participate in a procession commemorating the Prophet's birthday.