GCC Chief Congratulates Kuwait Amir On 3Rd Anniv. Of Rule

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi congratulated Friday His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the third anniversary of assuming power.

In a statement, Al-Budaiwi wished happy returns of this occasion, which has many achievements and development in all domains, thanks to Allah and the wise leadership.

He also wished Kuwait further progress and His Highness the Amir everlasting well-being. (end)

kns.hm







MENAFN29092023000071011013ID1107164480