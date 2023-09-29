Ltimindtree Launches 'V-Protect', Powered By Rubrik, For Comprehensive Data Protection And Recovery

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) LTIMindtree V-Protect is a comprehensive data protection and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 workloads, powered by Rubrik. It is designed to help organizations protect their data from ransomware attacks, human errors, and data policy breaches, while also helping them to validate data compliance.



1.Comprehensive data protection for all M365 workloads, including Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams

2.Ransomware protection with air-gapped backups, immutable snapshots, and rapid recovery

3.Data loss prevention (DLP) to prevent unauthorized access and exfiltration of data

4.Regulatory compliance with support for a wide range of industry standards

5.Seamless and secure collaboration with Microsoft 365 applications

Company :-LTIMindtree

User :- Shashank Salunkhe

Email :

Url :-