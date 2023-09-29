ET Prime Joins Forces With 100+ Leading Corporations To Offer Unpar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, Sept 28, 2023 – ET Prime, the premium digital news service offered by The Economic Times (ET), has announced a specialized Corporate Subscriptions program. This initiative aims to offer businesses with essential insights, intelligence, and analytical resources to help them maintain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving business environment of today.



Under this offering, the brand has partnered with 100+ top corporations, ministries, PE firms, consulates etc. in the country, some key partners include Niti Aayog (Planning Commission), Google, RBI, SBI Caps, Ministry Of External Affairs, Fitch Ratings, Catamaran, PAG Advisors, Dell and many more to help employees gain access to ET Prime\'s premium content and enhance their business acumen. The benefits will include exclusive reports, in-depth analysis, and incisive commentary on the latest developments in the business world to help them stay updated on a wide range of topics.



Furthermore, the employees will also get customized newsletters, daily updates on WhatsApp on the top stories, weekly round-up of important news, e-paper in the form of a newsletter, access to member-only events and webinars and ET Prime\'s coverage of topics related to professional growth.



\"As a PE firm, we always have to be updated about all news, research, and trends in the investment industry. ET Prime\'s gamut of services have been of great value and help to our front office staff and we look forward to a longer and fruitful association in the future as well,\" said Shikha Lopes, Manager, PAG Advisors.



\"ET Prime has always been at the forefront of curating the most thoughtful & cutting edge insights in the most intuitive format that has shaped strategies & business development ideas. This partnership aims to empower employees with essential skills and knowledge necessary for achieving success in the business realm. We take great pride in our role as pioneers in shaping the future talents across diverse corporate domains,\" said Sanjeev Kumar, Business Head at ET.



\"ET Prime Corporate Subscription is ideal for businesses of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. Whether you\'re looking to enhance your decision-making process, keep your team informed, or gain a competitive advantage, ET Prime has you covered,\" said Anuj Singh, Senior Product Manager, ET Prime.

