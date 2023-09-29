So-Called“Police” Of Separatists, Abandons Weapons In Khankendi, Leaves Karabakh (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.
The so-called
“policemen of the Ministry of Internal Affairs” of the separatist
regime in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan left all their weapons
in Khankendi and completely abandoned the region, Trend reports.
Footage testifying to this has been shared on social
networks.
VIDEO:
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107164471
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.