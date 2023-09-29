Azerbaijan, Georgia Discuss Development Of Bilateral Economic Relations (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan and Georgia discussed the development of bilateral economic relations, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov said on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Within the framework of our visit to the Republic of Georgia, we held a meeting with Levan Davitashvili, the Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development. In the course of our discussions, we shared perspectives on the development of bilateral economic relations, fostering higher trade turnover, encouraging investments, and exploring potential areas for collaboration," Jabbarov said.

In general, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $612.9 million from January through August 2023 (an increase of 16.57 percent compared to the same period last year). Exports amounted to $528.5 million, imports - $84.3 million.