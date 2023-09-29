More Than 2,000 Former Idps Have Already Returned To Their Homes - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. So far, more than 2000 former refugees have already been returned, and by the end of this year, their number will be 5.5 thousand,, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum in Zangilan, Trend reports.

"We see the flow from Baku, from Sumgayit, from Ganja, from Mingachevir, from cities to villages, and this, first of all, demonstrates how Azerbaijani people are committed to their homeland. They want to live on the land of their ancestors," President Ilham Aliyev said.