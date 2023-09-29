More Than 2,000 Former Idps Have Already Returned To Their Homes - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. So far, more
than 2000 former refugees have already been returned, and by the
end of this year, their number will be 5.5 thousand,, President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the 2nd
Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum in Zangilan, Trend reports.
"We see the flow from Baku, from Sumgayit, from Ganja, from
Mingachevir, from cities to villages, and this, first of all,
demonstrates how Azerbaijani people are committed to their
homeland. They want to live on the land of their ancestors,"
President Ilham Aliyev said.
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107164469
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.