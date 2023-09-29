This Week In Travel News: 11 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including air travel hacks and a globe-spanning cruise from Azamara.

"The good news is many of the things that contribute to travel stress are getting better, and Expedia is constantly releasing new tools like Price Tracking and Price Drop Protection that make the whole booking and flying journey smoother," said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations.The picture-perfect holiday celebration differs for everyone; it can be set on a sunny oceanfront paradise with twinkling turquoise waters or among scenic snow-covered mountains while sipping on handcrafted cocktails.Azamara Onward's world cruise is designed to grant guests an extended exploration with 55 late nights and overnights, 60 Extended Destination Days, 3 exclusive World Cruise events and 10 AzAmazing events, allowing for a deeper connection with each mesmerizing wonder and the diverse tapestry of cultures that surround them.First-of-its-kind digital flight filter helps determine which aircraft can accommodate different sized chairs, better ensuring safe and secure handling for these special items. In another industry first, United will reimburse customers for any increase in fare if an alternate flight is needed to accommodate their personal wheelchair.Campground Views has unveiled a game-changing technology-Campground Virtual Tours. Think Google Streetview, but for campgrounds, this revolutionary tool employs immersive 360-degree videos to offer campers an unprecedented visual experience."Not only are San Diego and Atlanta popular destinations for leisure travelers, but both are also major business hubs. We're excited to connect the cities, especially since Atlanta is our largest unserved transcontinental market from San Diego," said KirstenAmrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines.Marking a fresh new direction for The Ritz-Carlton, the multi-million dollar marketing campaign captures how travel across the brand's hotels and resorts can become a catalyst for personal evolution. Leave Better illustrates that travel not only results in enriching memories but also has the power to evolve ones' sense of self.Attractions include "Penguin Trek" at SeaWorld Orlando, an all-new family friendly coaster that will transport riders on an unforgettable expedition through the Antarctic wilderness aboard unique snowmobile styled ride cars traversing an indoor/outdoor track that ends at the penguin habitat where riders can experience the enchanting world of these remarkable animals.Beginning in May of 2024, Villa Vie will circumnavigate the world every 3.5 years, visiting more than 420 ports in 147 countries across all seven continents. Aspiring global travelers can embark on the voyage of a lifetime by purchasing a cabin to own onboard or joining the VVRI Voyagers Program, where they can curate their own unique journey and combine up to 16 world cruise segments.Now open for reservations, the more than 50-acre sprawling resort unlocks an entirely new island experience that invites guests to bask in its unspoiled beauty with Two-Story Overwater Villas, meandering rivers, and other sensational "Sandals Firsts."Shore power works by plugging the ship into a dockside source, and the power source enables the ship to run all electrical equipment on board without using the ship's engines. Holland America Line can connect in more than 18 ports worldwide, with more than 25 additional ports actively constructing shore power facilities or investigating the option to do so.

