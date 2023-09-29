KM Legal 2023 To Feature Keynote Address And Sessions On The Power Of AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The ARK Group's legacy conference, KM Legal 2023, will return to Chicago on October 26-27. This year's program targets the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in knowledge management (KM).

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the industry's leading event in knowledge management, KM Legal 2023 will convene professionals from around the country for critical educational updates, networking, and idea exchange. Given the era of AI, this year's program will arm attendees with strategies to unleash your organization's full potential with AI.

keynote address from Dr. Daniel Martin Katz, professor of law, Illinois Tech, Chicago Kent Law, on the path to enterprise grade generative AI and law. Throughout his presentation, Dr. Katz will discuss the current state and capabilities of generative AI and law; the balance between fear, uncertainty; and doubt versus fear of missing out; and how generative AI impacts the future of KM.

fireside chat between Alex Smith, global search & AI product lead, iManage, and Cynthia Cole, partner, Baker McKenzie, on the power of the imagination and risk and reward in AI.

The art of persuasion and incentivizing attorneys to embrace cutting-edge tools

Data overload challenges and practical solutions

How firms are mining unstructured data to create rich, tailored practice intelligence capabilities to meet their clients' needs

Real stories on legal technology implementation

Knowledge in the new work era and the challenges and opportunities

Transforming the data strategy experience by aligning KM with customer needs

Techniques to effectively capture knowledge and precedent

Practical application of technology to foster collaboration at law firms

The life cycle of a KM or innovation initiative A quick-fire show and tell session on how law firms are leveraging and implementing generative AI to improve overall efficiency in their organizations

KM Legal 2023 will be held at the Fairmont Chicago, Millenium Park on October 26-27. For more information on the conference, including the full agenda, list of speakers, registration information, and room block details, click here .

About KM Legal

The leading knowledge management event in the industry offers a diverse set of perspectives from different law firm cultures and unique approaches to knowledge management with a focus on moving from the traditional role of internal content generation to knowledge management models that drive innovation.

About ARK Group

ARK Group is the preferred resource for law firm professionals seeking cutting-edge information to stay ahead and advance their career. We produce events featuring forward-focused agendas and unparalleled peer-to-peer exchange around the practice and business of law. Our team of subject matter experts is often first to market with emerging topics, and we pride ourselves on consistently delivering top-quality operations and logistics to produce a seamless event.

