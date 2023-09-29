Temporary Wall Systems North Dallas And Fort Worth Team Up To Highlight Reusable Containment Walls At Expo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local owners will be available at the North Texas Facilities Expo on Oct. 4-5 and will offer expo attendees the chance to win gift cards

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Wall Systems (TWS), the first and leading full-service temporary containment wall provider in the United States, will focus on the partnership of its North Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, locations with a booth at the North Texas Facilities Expo on Oct. 4 and 5 at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center.

Temporary Wall Systems North Dallas Owner Urvi Patel, left, and TWS Fort Worth owners Helen and Steve Holden, right, will team up to showcase their reusable containment walls at the North Texas Facilities Expo on Oct. 4-5.

TWS North Dallas owner Urvi Patel and TWS Fort Worth owners Steve and Helen Holden will offer a giveaway for two $100 gift cards at Booth 322. The North Texas Facilities Expo offers free, valuable learning and networking opportunities and attracts a diverse audience of facilities, maintenance and energy managers and property owners from a variety of industries in the greater Dallas area.

The Temporary Wall Systems booth will be in the Managing Green Buildings section of the expo. The booth will feature a wall display so that contractors can get a first-hand look at the wall's material and design.

Patel said she is excited about the expo and can't wait to show off the walls to the community.

"We offer white-glove service in wall containment systems that are suitable for many industries, such as healthcare, laboratories, schools and malls," she said. "We're certain that when contractors or facilities managers see how these walls can contain their construction projects in a convenient and cost-effective manner, and without using permanent materials for a temporary solution, they'll be thrilled with the option TWS provides."

Steve Holden said the expo will provide the contracting community with the opportunity to see how the rentable, reusable modular walls can be used to protect people and property from needed renovations and construction.

"This is an eco-friendly solution that will keep building materials out of landfills and avoid the unnecessary disposal of materials," he said.

His wife and TWS Fort Worth co-owner, Helen Holden, said the North Texas Facilities Expo is a terrific opportunity to display the walls and meet face-to-face with the decision-makers who are looking for more viable solutions in containment.

"This show is the perfect opportunity for us to get to know the facilities and maintenance managers, public works directors and property managers who make the decisions for their properties," she said. "We can't wait to show them our product."

TWS provides modular wall systems that are designed with versatility in mind. Its full-service business model simplifies construction and renovation by taking care of the entire containment process, from job site delivery to expert installation and removal when the project is complete. TWS is part of HomeFront Brands , a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that offers integrated technology, data support, lead generation, business intelligence systems and training to its partners.

For more information about TWS North Dallas, visit , and for more information about TWS Fort Worth, visit .

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Our customers benefit from clean and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects in healthcare, public transportation, education, retail, and commercial office facilities. TWS is a brand partner of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at .

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit .

