Baku Hosts Modern Challenges: Azerbaijan's Coexistence Example Conference

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The State
Committee on Religious Associations of Azerbaijan held a conference
themed "Modern challenges: the Azerbaijan's coexistence example",
Trend reports.
The event was attended by the State Committee leadership,
Azerbaijani MPs, as well as representatives of both Muslim and
non-Muslim religious communities active in the country.
In order to promote Azerbaijan as a place where different
civilizations converge, an atmosphere of national and cultural
diversity has been formed over the centuries, and representatives
of various nationalities and faiths have lived in conditions of
peace, tranquility, mutual understanding, and dialogue, a short
film titled "Modern challenges: interfaith coexistence" was
shown.
The film was prepared upon the request of the Foundation for the
Promotion of Spiritual Values under the State Committee on
Religious Associations.
The main objective of the committee's activity is the creation
of favorable conditions for the freedom of worship as granted by
Article 48 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The State Committee on Religious Associations of Azerbaijan is a
central executive power body, which is responsible for the
implementation of the state policy in the sphere of religion, for
the accurate observance of the regulations of the legislation on
religious organizations, the relationship between religious
organizations and the activities of corresponding bodies of the
executive power.
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107164447
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.