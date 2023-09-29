Baku Hosts Modern Challenges: Azerbaijan's Coexistence Example Conference

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The State Committee on Religious Associations of Azerbaijan held a conference themed "Modern challenges: the Azerbaijan's coexistence example", Trend reports.

The event was attended by the State Committee leadership, Azerbaijani MPs, as well as representatives of both Muslim and non-Muslim religious communities active in the country.

In order to promote Azerbaijan as a place where different civilizations converge, an atmosphere of national and cultural diversity has been formed over the centuries, and representatives of various nationalities and faiths have lived in conditions of peace, tranquility, mutual understanding, and dialogue, a short film titled "Modern challenges: interfaith coexistence" was shown.

The film was prepared upon the request of the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values under the State Committee on Religious Associations.

The main objective of the committee's activity is the creation of favorable conditions for the freedom of worship as granted by Article 48 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The State Committee on Religious Associations of Azerbaijan is a central executive power body, which is responsible for the implementation of the state policy in the sphere of religion, for the accurate observance of the regulations of the legislation on religious organizations, the relationship between religious organizations and the activities of corresponding bodies of the executive power.