Another Meeting With Armenian Residents Of Karabakh Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Yevlakh (PHOTO)


9/29/2023 7:17:11 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) YEVLAKH, Azerbaijan, September 29. Another meeting with the Armenian residents of Karabakh has kicked off in Yevlakh, Trend reports.

The central government of Azerbaijan is represented at the meeting by Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh.

Meanwhile, at the invitation of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023 in the city of Yevlakh.

On September 25, 2023, Ramin Mammadov held a regular meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh in the city of Khojaly.

MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107164445

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search