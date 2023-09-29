Another Meeting With Armenian Residents Of Karabakh Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Yevlakh (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) YEVLAKH, Azerbaijan, September 29. Another
meeting with the Armenian residents of Karabakh has kicked off in
Yevlakh, Trend reports.
The central government of Azerbaijan is represented at the
meeting by Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the
Armenian residents of Karabakh.
Meanwhile, at the invitation of the Administration of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov met with
Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the
Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023 in the city of
Yevlakh.
On September 25, 2023, Ramin Mammadov held a regular meeting
with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh in the
city of Khojaly.
