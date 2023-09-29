OTC Markets Group Welcomes Bird Global, Inc. To OTCQX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Bird Global, Inc. (OTCQX: BRDS), a micromobility company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Bird Global, Inc. previously traded on the New York Stock Exchange.



Bird Global, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“BRDS.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are pleased to be trading on the OTCQX Best Market, as we are committed to maintaining a high standard of compliance, disclosure and corporate governance,” said Michael Washinushi, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company.“We firmly believe that our strategic plans, which include the acquisition of Spin and recent operational changes, will continue to improve our financial position and drive shareholder value.”

About Bird Global, Inc.

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Bird's cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in 350 cities, primarily across Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

For more information on Bird, please visit .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428,