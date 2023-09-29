Codexis CEO Stephen Dilly Wins Prestigious 2023 Bloom Burton Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, has been named the winner of the prestigious 2023 Bloom Burton Award. Dr. Dilly was recognized for his leadership of Vancouver-headquartered Sierra Oncology where he led the company through Phase 3 clinical development of momelotinib and its drive toward commercialization up until the company's $1.9 billion acquisition by GSK. The compound received approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on September 15, 2023.



“I am humbled by this unexpected honor, particularly given the caliber of finalists at this year's ceremony. This award reaffirms the importance and impact of a strong team executing on a common vision,” said Dr. Dilly.“At Codexis, I feel fortunate to be surrounded by many of the same individuals who were critical to this success at Sierra, as well as Aimmune Therapeutics. I look forward to working with this team as we continue to deliver exquisite enzymes for the betterment of human health.”

Bestowed annually and nominated by the public at large, the Bloom Burton Award honors an individual who made the greatest contribution to Canada's innovative healthcare industry the previous year. Three finalists and the winner are chosen by an independent panel of judges consisting of international leaders in healthcare investment, entrepreneurship and journalism. For more information, visit .

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO SynthesisTM platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis' unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit .

