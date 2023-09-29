PFA Bank Has Become Part Of The Jyske Bank Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jyske Bank A/S' acquisition of PFA Bank A/S will be implemented effective as of 1 October 2023.
As a result of the transaction, PFA Bank passes from being part of the PFA Group to being a subsidiary of Jyske Bank. As part of the agreement, the Jyske Bank Group is expected to take over the administration and management of PFA Invest during the first half of 2024 and on 31 May 2024 at the latest.
