Russia Jamming GPS Signal In Romanian Territorial Waters - Top Commander

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Romanian Army Chief of Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, says Russia's war against Ukraine has fundamentally destabilized the Black Sea region.

That's according to Romania Journal , Ukrinform reports.

Russia is“actively and constantly” jamming the GPS communications of ships in Romanian territorial waters, which causes the risk of collisions, and Romania and NATO must prepare for a long-term confrontation with the regime of the Russian Federation, General Petrescu said.

chooses not to ban Ukrainian grain not to send“wrong signal” - P

“We do not see the end of this war now, and while we admire the resilience of Ukrainian society in the face of Russian attacks, we must also prepare for a long-term confrontation with the regime of the Russian Federation,” Petrescu said in an address to the Euroatlantic Resilience Forum, organized in Bucharest by the Euroatlantic Center for Resilience.

“There is a constant risk associated with the increasing probability of incidents at the NATO border, caused by the possibility that certain drones or missiles may miss. Romania's infrastructure or commercial ships in (Romania's) territorial waters could be hit by mistake,” stated Daniel Petrescu.

President of: Ukraine must win for our security

Another danger highlighted by the head of the Romanian army is the drifting sea mines in the Black Sea.

As reported by Ukrinform, Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu said Russia's war against Ukraine directly affected her country.

Photo: romaniajournal.ro